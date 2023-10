Shoreline Library

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Library will celebrate its 30th Building Anniversary on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 11am - 4pm at the facility at 345 NE 175th NE, Shoreline WA 98155.





Join us for 🎂free cake🎂 and library giveaways to celebrate the library building turning 30 years old.





Sponsored by Friends of the Shoreline Library.