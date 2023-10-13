Flags at Half-staff: Hamas Attack





Among those killed is Hayim Katsman, who came to Washington state to study at the University of Washington’s Jackson School of International Studies and received his doctorate in June of 2021.





Hayim Katsman received his PhD from the UW

This directive is issued in recognition of the lives lost, the wishes of all Washingtonians for the swift recovery of the injured as well as the safe release of those held hostage, and in recognition of the sacrifice and service of members of the U.S. Armed Forces now deployed to the region.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, October 12, 2023.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.





Flag Lowering - 10/11/23 (Hamas Attack)Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the violent attack against Israel committed on Saturday, October 7th by Hamas, which has caused death, injury, and suffering abroad as well as heartache and sorrow here in Washington state.