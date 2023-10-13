Flags at Half-staff: Hamas Attack

Friday, October 13, 2023

Flag Lowering - 10/11/23 (Hamas Attack)

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the violent attack against Israel committed on Saturday, October 7th by Hamas, which has caused death, injury, and suffering abroad as well as heartache and sorrow here in Washington state. 

Among those killed is Hayim Katsman, who came to Washington state to study at the University of Washington’s Jackson School of International Studies and received his doctorate in June of 2021.

Hayim Katsman received his PhD from the UW
and died in the Hamas attack
Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, October 12, 2023. 

This directive is issued in recognition of the lives lost, the wishes of all Washingtonians for the swift recovery of the injured as well as the safe release of those held hostage, and in recognition of the sacrifice and service of members of the U.S. Armed Forces now deployed to the region.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  