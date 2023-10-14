Copperworks Distilling opens on Kenmore's Brew Row along the Burke Gilman Trail
Saturday, October 14, 2023
The 5,000 square foot space will feature over a dozen classic, craft, and carbonated cocktails.
- Copperworks’ cocktail offerings | Kenmore Menus (copperworksdistilling.com)
- Classics: Spirit-forward, classic recipes that highlight not just Copperworks but other Washington craft producers.
- Draft: Unique recipes based from various teas and fruit profiles - a nod to the five-ingredient concept of classic punches. Each one very different from the last.
- Carbonated: Light, refreshing, and easily enjoyable tipples
|Old Fashioned cocktail
Here is what visitors can expect when visiting Copperworks - Kenmore:
The minimalist-designed tasting room features an oak wood bar lined with Copperworks’ spirits. Rustic and industrial details are found throughout the space, with garage doors opening to fenced-in patio seating.
Indoor seating | Several 4-seater wooden tables, and for larger parties, large farm-style tables. Outdoor seating with string lights overhead | Guests can choose to sip at tables under a pergola or the big sky.
Pets are welcome | Outdoors only.
Rotating food trucks.
Bottle sales will be available for guests to take home their favorite Copperworks spirits.
Copperworks Distilling – Kenmore sits between 192 Brewing and Cairn Brewing and just down the road from Stoup Brewing.
“We’re thrilled to be part of Kenmore’s growing ‘Brew Row’ and add to the selection of locally produced craft beverages and a new stop on the trail,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-Owner and Vice President Jeff Kanof.
“We look forward to integrating into the area and meeting our neighbors. Our vision is for Copperworks – Kenmore to become a family-friendly hub for social gatherings and community-focused events in the Kenmore area.”
Copperworks Distilling – Kenmore Partners. Architecture Firm | Cardinal Architecture. General Contractor and Interior Design Firm | BMDC (Belotti McHugh Design and Construction Services)
Location 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore WA 98028
Hours Beginning October 19, 2023:
- Thursday – Saturday: 2pm-9pm
- Sunday: 2pm-8pm
Opened in 2013, Copperworks Distilling Company is an award-winning craft distillery, tasting room and gift shop located in the high-traffic waterfront tourist district of downtown Seattle. The distillery produces small-batch American Single Malt Whiskey, a series of gins, and vodka, all from malted barley.
Copperworks was founded by co-owners/distillers Jason Parker and Micah Nutt ~ both craft brewers with more than 30 years of experience in the alcohol industry. They built the distillery to answer the question: “How would spirits taste if they were distilled form superior craft beer (without the hops) instead of the typical methods of ingredients of conventional distilleries?”
The answer led Copperworks to become a pioneer in producing American Single Malt Whiskey, a fast-growing spirits category with substantial national and international market interest. Copperworks’ spirits are distilled in traditional copper stills that were specifically created in Scotland for the distillery, and for the distillation of each individual spirit.
Copperworks’ high-quality craft spirits have been recognized with multiple national and international awards and the company was named the 2018 Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute. In addition, Copperworks’ whiskey and gin have won Double-Gold medals and scored 94 – 96 points in prestigious spirits competitions. Copperworks spirits are found on the shelves of bars, restaurants, and retail stores through Washington State.
Copperworks also offers tastings, tours, and other events focused on enjoying and learning about fine distilled spirits, including its ‘hands-on’ single-malt whiskey blending workshop.
Copperworks was voted Best Distillery in 2023 Best In The PNW contest presented by The Seattle Times.
Where to Find Copperworks at Bars and Restaurants:https://copperworksdistilling.com/bar-and-restaurants. To learn more about Copperworks, please visit: https://copperworksdistilling.com
