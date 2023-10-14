Copperworks Distilling opens on Kenmore's Brew Row along the Burke Gilman Trail

Opening Thursday, October 19, 2023, to the public, Copperworks Distilling – Kenmore is a new tasting room and cocktail bar from the award-winning Copperworks Distilling Co.

Please note: Copperworks will not serve beer and wine at this time as its tasting room license does not allow it. A restaurant license is needed to serve beer and wine.





Copperworks was founded by co-owners/distillers Jason Parker and Micah Nutt ~ both craft brewers with more than 30 years of experience in the alcohol industry. They built the distillery to answer the question: “How would spirits taste if they were distilled form superior craft beer (without the hops) instead of the typical methods of ingredients of conventional distilleries?”





The answer led Copperworks to become a pioneer in producing American Single Malt Whiskey, a fast-growing spirits category with substantial national and international market interest. Copperworks’ spirits are distilled in traditional copper stills that were specifically created in Scotland for the distillery, and for the distillation of each individual spirit.





Copperworks’ high-quality craft spirits have been recognized with multiple national and international awards and the company was named the 2018 Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute. In addition, Copperworks’ whiskey and gin have won Double-Gold medals and scored 94 – 96 points in prestigious spirits competitions. Copperworks spirits are found on the shelves of bars, restaurants, and retail stores through Washington State.





Copperworks also offers tastings, tours, and other events focused on enjoying and learning about fine distilled spirits, including its ‘hands-on’ single-malt whiskey blending workshop.





Copperworks was voted Best Distillery in 2023 Best In The PNW contest presented by The Seattle Times











Where to Find Copperworks at Bars and Restaurants: https://copperworksdistilling.com/bar-and-restaurants . To learn more about Copperworks, please visit: https://copperworksdistilling.com

About Copperworks Distilling Company ~ 2018 Distillery of the YearOpened in 2013, Copperworks Distilling Company is an award-winning craft distillery, tasting room and gift shop located in the high-traffic waterfront tourist district of downtown Seattle. The distillery produces small-batch American Single Malt Whiskey, a series of gins, and vodka, all from malted barley.