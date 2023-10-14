Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation Athletics Attendant

Saturday, October 14, 2023

City of Mountlake Terrace
Recreation Athletics Attendant
Category Part-Time Employment Opportunities
Salary Hourly wage range: $15.74 - $17.23.
Published Oct 12, 2023, 06:00 AM

This position is a recreation leader for athletic programs and facilities. This is an evening and weekend shift position that is responsible for setting up for rentals and preparing fields for games. This position requires terrific organizational skills, leadership, and responsibility.

Job description and application


Post a Comment

