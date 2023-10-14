Jobs: WSDOT Fiscal Analyst 2
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$46,620 - $62,596 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Fiscal Analyst in Shoreline, WA. This position performs professional level financial review and analysis of complex financial activities transacted by the region to ensure accountability.
Position ensures financial activities and transactions are complete, accurate and compliant with related requirements. In addition, it ensures disbursements and receipts comply with state and federal regulations, and agency and regional policy and procedures.
Job description and application
