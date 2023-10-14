Shorecrest varsity boys tennis vs Stanwood 10-23-2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Shorecrest varsity boys tennis team
Photo by Coach Rob Mann

Varsity boys tennis
10/13/23 at Stanwood
Shorecrest 4 Stanwood 3

Singles
  1. Sohum Vohra (SC) def. Blake Almanza 6-3, 6-1
  2. Peyton Caskey (SC) def. Grayson Pierce 7-5, 6-4
  3. Oscar Cabe (ST) def. Spencer Berry 6-1, 6-1
  4. Indigo Vining (SC) def. Baker Hansen 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
  1. Braedon Requa-John Floyd (ST) def. Ashton Johnson-Zane Weber 7-5, 1-6, 6-2
  2. Calvin Bailey-Max Mulley (ST) def. Thomas Linville-Aaron Chen 6-4, 7-5
  3. Myles Garbaccio-Nathaniel Skonier (SC) def. Logan Lee-Max Reep 7-6(4), 7-5
--Coach Rob Mann


Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  