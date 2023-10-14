Shorecrest varsity boys tennis vs Stanwood 10-23-2023
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Shorecrest 4 Stanwood 3
Singles
- Sohum Vohra (SC) def. Blake Almanza 6-3, 6-1
- Peyton Caskey (SC) def. Grayson Pierce 7-5, 6-4
- Oscar Cabe (ST) def. Spencer Berry 6-1, 6-1
- Indigo Vining (SC) def. Baker Hansen 6-3, 6-2
- Braedon Requa-John Floyd (ST) def. Ashton Johnson-Zane Weber 7-5, 1-6, 6-2
- Calvin Bailey-Max Mulley (ST) def. Thomas Linville-Aaron Chen 6-4, 7-5
- Myles Garbaccio-Nathaniel Skonier (SC) def. Logan Lee-Max Reep 7-6(4), 7-5
--Coach Rob Mann
