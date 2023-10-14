Shorewood boys varsity tennis is best in WesCo League

Senior co-captains Sam Borgida and Henry Franey provided energy and leadership to keep the team focused throughout the season. Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno

The Shorewood boys' tennis team began their season with a loss to the WesCo 4A champions Jackson High School, by losing a very close match 3-4.





After the loss, Shorewood won the next 13 matches in a row to win the WesCo South championship.









Battle of Champions





On October 12, 2023 the North champions Snohomish and South Champions Shorewood met at Snohomish courts for a battle of champions to claim to be the best in WesCo league.

Shorewood won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles to clinch the victory.

Xander Gordon, Sebastian Sanchez and Zack Binz winning in singles

Eli Sheffield / Riley Boyd, Drew Johnson and Liam Gallagher winning in doubles.





Number 1 doubles Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd.

Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno Shorewood 5, Snohomish 2

At Snohomish



Singles:

Cade Strickland (Snohomish) def. JD Drake 7-5, 7-5; Xander Goroon (Shorewood) def. Ethan Coster 6-0, 6-2; Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) def. Dillin Jorgensen 6-0, 6-0; Zack Binz (Shorewood) def. Rydge Longenecker 6-0, 6-0. Doubles:

Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (Shorewood) def. Alex Schwieger-Keegan Britton 7-5, 6-1; Leif Hodkinson-LJ Caldwell (Snohomish) def. Kristian Hagemeier-Henry Franey 6-4, 6-2; Drew Johnson-Liam Gallagher (Shorewood) def. Enzo Porletto-Aiden Graafstra 6-2, 6-3.

WesCo South

October 4, 2023 Shorewood traveled to Edmonds-Woodway for a match between two undefeated teams, in league, that were tied for first place in WesCo South.





Shorewood won their match 6-1, led by number one singles JD Drake and number one doubles Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd.

Singles won three of four and doubles swept all three doubles to win the WesCo South conference championship.





Number 1 singles JD Drake serving

The Shorewood boys team was consistent throughout the season.





The team won 48 individual matches and lost only one in WesCo South.





Overall Shorewood won 90 individual matches and lost only 8.



Singles players Xander Gordon and Zack Binz went undefeated,

Doubles players Drew Johnson and Kristian Hagemeier also were undefeated for the season.

Coach Arnie Moreno was proud of the team's consistency, sportsmanship, competitive attitude and the way they had fun playing the game.







