Former LFP resident plays Tim Noah’s Thumbnail Theater in Snohomish, Sunday, October 15th at 5pm

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Join songwriter and author Virgil Brown and The Midnight Flame Throwers for a rare PNW appearance at Tim Noah’s Thumbnail Theater in Snohomish, 1211 4th St, Snohomish, WA 98290

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 5pm

Former LFP resident and owner of Brown’s Coffee in Shoreline will appear with his band of outstanding local veteran musicians, the Midnight Flame Throwers.

“Superb guitarist, and singer songwriter” - Peter North — Edmonton Journal

A veteran performer, from street corners to cafes to concert halls, Brown is an open-tuning, finger-style guitarist and song-writing machine. 

With a voice that’s been compared to Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits, and an easy-going friendly style reminiscent of John Prine, Virgil Brown engages his audience with humor and flair. You will sing along!

Virgil Brown and The Midnight Flame Throwers will take the stage -- Sunday October 15th at 5pm.

The Flamethrowers led by Virgil Brown, consists of Dean Schmidt (Bass), Julian Smedley (Violin), Scott Goodwin (Drums), and Hugh Sutton (Keys).

In 2023 Virgil Brown released two albums: The Lost Paris Tapes and Almost Famous In Alberta

1n 2023 Virgil Brown also released his first book, A memoir collection of 35 short stories called: Almost Famous In Alberta and Other True Stories, available on Amazon.com

virgilbrownmusic@gmail.com
206-351-4321


