Spooky Songs of the Sea Halloween Concert Saturday October 28, 2023

Spooky Songs of the Sea Halloween Concert at the Couth Buzzard in Greenwood.



Saturday, October 28, 2023, 7:30pm at



The Couth Buzzard is a bookstore / cafe, like a smaller and scruffier version of Third Place Books and Third Place Commons combined. You will need to go very early - the store is in the main business street of Greenwood and it will take a while to find parking on side streets. Saturday, October 28, 2023, 7:30pm at The Couth Buzzard bookstore 8310 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 , 206-436-2960The Couth Buzzard is a bookstore / cafe, like a smaller and scruffier version of Third Place Books and Third Place Commons combined. You will need to go very early - the store is in the main business street of Greenwood and it will take a while to find parking on side streets.





They'll have coffee for sale but may not have food late in the evening - the menu looks good, though.





The performance space is also small and when it fills up, they set up chairs down the aisle. You can hear but not see.





But I'm an old folkie and I love Pint and Dale and the music they keep alive through their performances.





--Diane Hettrick





For their Halloween Concert they pull from their nautical repertoire for ghostly sailors, haunted ships, cursed crews — plus some of their long time favorites of the season, "and a number of songs we've never played before a live audience! (talk about scary!)"