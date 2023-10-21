2022 Park Bond Projects: Construction to begin at Ridgecrest Park

Architect's drawing of draft design for Ridgecrest Park

After years of planning, construction is set to begin on the first of the 2022 Park Bond Projects.





Next week, mobilization of equipment will begin at Ridgecrest Park with construction beginning the week of October 30, 2023. Ridgecrest Park is located at 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline, WA 98155





During construction, the park will be closed. The City of Shoreline anticipates completing the improvements to Ridgecrest Park by next spring.



Improvements to Ridgecrest Park will include a new, all-ages play area with slides built into embankments, accessible walkways, and an off-leash dog area.



