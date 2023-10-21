2022 Park Bond Projects: Construction to begin at Ridgecrest Park

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Architect's drawing of draft design for Ridgecrest Park

After years of planning, construction is set to begin on the first of the 2022 Park Bond Projects. 

Next week, mobilization of equipment will begin at Ridgecrest Park with construction beginning the week of October 30, 2023. Ridgecrest Park is located at 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline, WA 98155

During construction, the park will be closed. The City of Shoreline anticipates completing the improvements to Ridgecrest Park by next spring.

Improvements to Ridgecrest Park will include a new, all-ages play area with slides built into embankments, accessible walkways, and an off-leash dog area.

For more information and to see an image of the park improvements design, visit the 2022 Parks Bond webpage.


Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  