You need to know this: Do not remove campaign signs

Saturday, October 21, 2023

It's campaign season, which means campaign signs are sprouting up around the City. 

This is a reminder that under RCW 29A.84.040, it is illegal to remove lawfully placed campaign signs. 

Removal without authorization is considered a misdemeanor. 

Regardless of your views of a candidate or an issue, do not remove campaign signs from private or public property.
 
If you believe a sign is improperly placed in the public right-of-way, contact the City's Customer Response Team at 206-801-2700.
 
Campaigns must receive permission from private property owners before placing a sign on private property.


