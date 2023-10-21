You need to know this: Do not remove campaign signs
This is a reminder that under RCW 29A.84.040, it is illegal to remove lawfully placed campaign signs.
Removal without authorization is considered a misdemeanor.
Regardless of your views of a candidate or an issue, do not remove campaign signs from private or public property.
If you believe a sign is improperly placed in the public right-of-way, contact the City's Customer Response Team at 206-801-2700.
Campaigns must receive permission from private property owners before placing a sign on private property.
