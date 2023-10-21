Knock down your brick walls with the help of Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Saturday October 28, 2023, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.
To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message.
Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.
Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts.
The free 40 minute session is an "in person" appointment. If the four sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.
