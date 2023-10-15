Sound Transit public hearing on 2024 Service Plan
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Sound Transit, the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority, hereby gives notice that a public hearing will be held on phase 1 of Sound Transit’s proposed 2024 Service Plan, the 2024 Rail Service Plan. The hearing will be held:
Thursday, October 19, 2023, 9:30am
Hybrid Meeting via WebEx and in-person at Sound Transit’s Ruth Fisher Board Room 401 S Jackson St, Seattle WA 98104. If a password is not already entered, enter the following password: Agency.
To participate in the public hearing via phone: call 415-655-0001 or 206-207-1700, then enter access code: 2503 065 2287 and password: 243629.
The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Sound Transit’s 2024 Service Plan.
Each year, Sound Transit's Service Planning Department prepares a Service Plan to guide the delivery of ST Express Bus, Sounder commuter rail, and Link light rail services.
The Service Plan describes service and revisions proposed for the upcoming budget year.
- Phase 1 of the plan, which is the focus of the public hearing, describes the Major Rail Service changes for 2024.
- Phase 2 of the Service Plan will be presented in early 2024 and will have a separate public hearing. Information about the proposed plan is provided on the Sound Transit website
