Saturday Stretch at the Lake Forest Park Library October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 15, 2023


Saturday Stretch at the Lake Forest Park Library Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 11:30am – 12:30pm

Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance. Regardless of your age or physical activity level, you will:
  • Explore the reasons so many people of all ages practice Yoga.
  • Discover if Yoga is right for you.
  • Learn breathing techniques.
  • Learn basic poses and their names.
  • Learn safe ways to move from one pose to the next.
  • Practice mindfulness to calm your mind and reduce stress.
The library is located on the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155


