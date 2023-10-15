Senior Activity Center Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday Vendors - Bake Sale – Silent Auction
Sunday, October 15, 2023
The Shoreline / Lake Forest Senior Center will be filled with vendors for the Holiday Bazaar this Friday and Saturday, October 20-21, 2023.
- Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm. Get into the holiday mood and shop early for unique gifts. Discover local craftspeople and artists who sell their handcrafted wares.
- Place your bids at the Silent Auction. Bids close at 3pm on Sunday and winners are notified by phone.
- Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a beautiful holiday basket.
- Add to your holiday decorations sold at Santa’s Shop.
- Stock up on sweets and treats at the Bake Sale.
- Eat lunch or take out from the kitchen 11 – 2.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Senior Center building is at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking.
Vendors are chosen from the local arts community.
