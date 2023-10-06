Shoreline police have access to interpreters for 240 languages plus ASL

Friday, October 6, 2023

Shoreline Police

We are proud to have a multicultural and multilingual diverse team of officers who can assist community members who speak Turkish, Farsi, Arabic, Kurdish, Korean or Spanish.
 
In addition to the phone interpreters which we have had for years, we can now connect with professional interpreters in real-time through video calls, in 240 languages plus ASL. 

This means that even if you speak a language not covered by our multilingual officers, we can still provide you with the assistance you need through video!

--Shoreline Police


Posted by DKH at 12:34 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  