Shoreline police have access to interpreters for 240 languages plus ASL

We are proud to have a multicultural and multilingual diverse team of officers who can assist community members who speak Turkish, Farsi, Arabic, Kurdish, Korean or Spanish.



In addition to the phone interpreters which we have had for years, we can now connect with professional interpreters in real-time through video calls, in 240 languages plus ASL.





This means that even if you speak a language not covered by our multilingual officers, we can still provide you with the assistance you need through video!





