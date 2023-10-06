Live fire training at houses on NE 155th

Live fire training photo by Steven H. Robinson

Story and photos by Steven H. Robinson Story and photos by Steven H. Robinson





The vacant properties south of NE 155th street in the 100 Block were provided to the Shoreline Fire Department to conduct various in service training opportunities related to training about structural strength and design of single family homes, the venting of heat from home fires, coordination of multiple fire agency responses and interagency communications systems.

Fire units from Bothell Fire Department, Shoreline Fire Department, and South County Fire District (provides fire and rescue services for the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and South Snohomish County) participated in the training.This training provides and opportunity for firefighters from various agencies to practice together and develop their skills for use in real situations which they may respond to on a daily basis. This type of training allows for real life training in a safer environment.This training will be taking place on four more days during the month of October and additional regional fire departments may participate in those training days.