Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore city councils to hold joint dinner meeting

Shoreline City Hall courtesy City of Shoreline

Three city councils will meet over dinner on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 5:45 to 6:45pm at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98155 - Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore





On the agenda:



Round-Robin City Updates North King County Aquatics Center Study Update

Regional Crisis Response (RCR)/Connections Accomplishments

Early look at State Legislative Priorities





You may attend the meeting in person (bring your own dinner!), join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.