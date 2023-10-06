Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore city councils to hold joint dinner meeting
Friday, October 6, 2023
|Shoreline City Hall courtesy City of Shoreline
Three city councils will meet over dinner on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 5:45 to 6:45pm at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98155 - Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore
On the agenda:
Round-Robin City Updates
- North King County Aquatics Center Study Update
- Regional Crisis Response (RCR)/Connections Accomplishments
- Early look at State Legislative Priorities
You may attend the meeting in person (bring your own dinner!), join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84583314568
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 845 8331 4568
0 comments:
Post a Comment