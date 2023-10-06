Student and adult volunteers needed for LFP Advisory Boards and Committees
Friday, October 6, 2023
The City of Lake Forest Park has openings for members and alternates on a variety of committees and boards.
Climate Action Committee
There are two vacant student representative positions on the Climate Action Committee. The terms expire February 28, 2025. Student representatives must be residents of Lake Forest Park and high school or college students. If you are interested, please complete the online application.
Library Advisory Committee
Do you like to read and want to contribute as a volunteer with the Library Advisory Committee? If so, please complete the online application. Full terms on the Committee are for three years, and there is currently one vacant position, with a partial term that expires February 28, 2024.
Planning Commission
There is currently one vacancy on the Planning Commission. Terms are for three years, and the term of the vacant position expires February 28, 2025. If you are interested, please complete the online application.
Tree Board
There are currently three vacancies on the Tree Board. Terms are for three years, and the terms for all three vacant positions expire February 28, 2025. Please complete the online application if you are interested.
Alternates Needed for Planning Commission, Climate Action Committee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and Tree Board
The City Council recently adopted an ordinance amending the city’s Municipal Code to allow alternate members to be placed on Boards and Commissions to serve as voting members when an alternate is needed to fill a quorum and to become permanent members when vacancies occur.
The amendment to the Volunteer Commission System allows the Mayor to appoint up to two alternates, with confirmation from the Council, who may fill in on a board, commission, or committee if a regular member is absent. Should there be a vacancy on the board, commission, or committee, the senior alternate would fill the remainder of the vacant member’s term.
Alternates would be used as voting members when there would not be a quorum present for a meeting. Otherwise, they would not be a voting member but would be expected to attend the meetings to stay informed and provide feedback during meetings.
If you are interested in being an alternate on the Planning Commission, Climate Action Committee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, or Tree Board, please complete the online application.
0 comments:
Post a Comment