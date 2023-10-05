Shoreline Teen Center Middle School Night Special Event October 28, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023


City of Shoreline Recreation Halloween Party for middle school teens at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 6 - 10:30pm. 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Register for this event on EVENTBRITE!

Pre-registration is required. This ensures the safety of your kids and our staff.
FREE. Costumes are encouraged!


