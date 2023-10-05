Shoreline Teen Center Middle School Night Special Event October 28, 2023
Thursday, October 5, 2023
City of Shoreline Recreation Halloween Party for middle school teens at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 6 - 10:30pm. 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Register for this event on EVENTBRITE!
Pre-registration is required. This ensures the safety of your kids and our staff.
Pre-registration is required. This ensures the safety of your kids and our staff.
- Questions about the event? Email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov
- Questions about registration? Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov or DM on Instagram @ShorelineTeenPrograms
0 comments:
Post a Comment