See the stars Saturday at Paramount School Park

Paramount School Park Stargaze Party

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:30pm

Open to Public





Join the group out in the middle of the Park, corner of 8th Ave NE and NE 155th in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood of Shoreline.





This public "Star Gaze" event is authorized by the city of Shoreline, Parks / Recreation Department and is free of charge.



Experienced astronomers from the



Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. Everyone is welcome including families with children.

The Moon is near its "third quarter" phase and as such the Moon does not rise until near or after midnight making Shoreline skies particularly dark and favorable for stargazing.



Check the SAS website frequently for stargazing event status. If weather conditions force cancellation of an event, that news will be posted not later that 4pm the day of the event.



Visit the SAS website for other Puget Sound stargazing events, and for outreach opportunities, meetings and membership information.









