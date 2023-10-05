CYYAD’s Mural Apprenticeship Artwork on Exhibit at Shoreline Community College

“This mural is a welcoming, culturally positive, and bright outlook on Washington nature and the world. It also is about inclusion and family by showing a combination of different cultures and their patterns.

"The Salmon represent Washington as well as a school as a community, the patterns outlining the mural are global. A growth and transformation journey is taking place within the mural, and it is art piece that was accomplished through teamwork.”





Students and staff pose with the completed mural.

The mural is currently on display at Shoreline Community College’s gallery and is part of the

“Urban ArtWorks made an impact that is irreversible- they made me a paint monster,” a student said. Students said the experience helped them grow artistically and also as a community.

“I found friends and Ohana with Urban ArtWorks. I am forever grateful,” a student said. Another student shared how the apprenticeship program helped them build deeper social connections.

“It taught me more about people and how to treat others,” the student said.

CECO is a partnership between DCHS and Shoreline Community College and provides 16 to 21-year-olds without a high school diploma the chance to return to school to earn their high school diploma and/or GED and go on to college, technical training, and/or employment. The mural is currently on display at Shoreline Community College's gallery and is part of the Through the Lens exhibit until October 19 before it is moved to its permanent home in the Transitional Studies Office.





CECO is tuition-free and fee-free. It delivers services to support students “to and through” a post-secondary education, with paid internships, relational case management, behavioral health services, and fiscal support services, including all programs available at multiple colleges.





Published by KC Fenner

WA Dept of Community and Health Services











The students, who spent the previous academic year attending GED preparation and post-secondary courses at CECO, described the meaning of the mural design in a joint artist statement: