Flags at half-staff: UPDATE Flag Lowering 9/29/23 (U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein)
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
0 comments:
Post a Comment