988 Lifeline is there when you need it

Thursday, October 5, 2023

In Washington state, the three-digit dialing code 9-8-8 connects callers to suicide prevention and crisis support specialists

People can connect with the #988Lifeline to discuss a lot of things: drug use, anxiety, sexual orientation, economic worries.

You are not alone. Connect with us. #MentalHealth #SuicidePrevention @988Lifeline

9-8-8 suicide prevention and crisis support lifeline available in 240 languages

Interpretation is available in 240 languages, and specific hotlines are available for veterans, Spanish-speakers, LGBTQ+ youth, and American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Call or text 988 or chat 988Lifeline.org


