Cross-town tennis match ends with Shorewood 7 - Shorecrest 0

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Boys varsity tennis
10/4/2023 At Kellogg MS
Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0

Singles
  1. JD Drake (SW) def. Sohum Vohra 6-0, 6-0, 
  2. Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Peyton Caskey 6-2, 6-2, 
  3. Zach Binz (SW) def. Spencer Berry 6-0, 6-0, 
  4. Peter Kosten (SW) def. Indigo Vining 6-3, 6-3. 
Doubles
  1. Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (SW) def. Zane Weber Ashton Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 
  2. Sam Borgida-Drew Johnson (SW) def. Aaron Chen-Thomas Linville 6-3, 6-3, 
  3. Henry Franey-Kristian Hagemeier (SW) def.Owen Watson-Ben Feinberg 6-1, 6-1
--Shorecrest Coach Rob Mann


Posted by DKH at 3:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  