Cross-town tennis match ends with Shorewood 7 - Shorecrest 0
Thursday, October 5, 2023
10/4/2023 At Kellogg MS
Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0
Singles
- JD Drake (SW) def. Sohum Vohra 6-0, 6-0,
- Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Peyton Caskey 6-2, 6-2,
- Zach Binz (SW) def. Spencer Berry 6-0, 6-0,
- Peter Kosten (SW) def. Indigo Vining 6-3, 6-3.
- Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (SW) def. Zane Weber Ashton Johnson 6-4, 6-3,
- Sam Borgida-Drew Johnson (SW) def. Aaron Chen-Thomas Linville 6-3, 6-3,
- Henry Franey-Kristian Hagemeier (SW) def.Owen Watson-Ben Feinberg 6-1, 6-1
