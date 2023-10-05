Shoreline School Board Candidate Forum Monday October 16 - questions due by October 6





Each set of candidates will be asked the same question. Some questions will be provided to candidates in advance based on input from the community.





9pm Friday October 6th. To submit questions for consideration, fill out the online Google Form by





Questions will also be selected from audience members during the event. The forum will be recorded and shared through public posting following the event.



Hosting this Candidate Forum demonstrates Shoreline PTA Council commitment to the PTA mission of being a strong advocate for the health, safety, well-being and education of every child. The goal of the forum is to ensure that all voters can make informed choices in November.



The forum is free and community attendance is encouraged. However, distribution of campaign materials, including the carrying of signs, in the building by candidates, volunteers or members of the public is prohibited.



PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education.









North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) advocates for human services in North King County (NKC) on behalf of its residents and the agencies that serve them through the promotion of partnerships between communities and providers. Information about



Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. More information about Shoreline PTA Council here.

Shoreline PTA Council has created a landing page for the event with updates, links to candidate information, and the opportunity to submit your questions in advance.









We respectfully request the audience be seated and ready to begin at 7:00pm. The structured forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters.