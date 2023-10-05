Lake Forest Park Mayor and City Council Candidate Forum Monday at Third Place Commons
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Lake Forest Park Mayor and City Council Candidate Forum
Hosted by Friends of Third Place Commons
Monday October 9, 2023 from 7 - 8:30pm in-person at LFP Commons
upper level Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, LFP
|l-r Tom French, Jeff Johnson
City of Lake Forest Park, Mayor
|Lorri Bodi
City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 2
|l-r Nigel Keiffer, Ellyn Saunders
City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 4
