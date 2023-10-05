Lake Forest Park Mayor and City Council Candidate Forum Monday at Third Place Commons

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Lake Forest Park Mayor and City Council Candidate Forum

Monday October 9, 2023 from 7 - 8:30pm in-person at LFP Commons
upper level Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, LFP

l-r Tom French, Jeff Johnson

City of Lake Forest Park, Mayor


Lorri Bodi

City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 2


l-r Nigel Keiffer, Ellyn Saunders

City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 4


l-r Paula Goode, Stephanie Angelis

City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 6

