Briarcrest Neighborhood introduces candidates for Shoreline Council Position 4 on Tuesday October 10, 2023 online meeting

Thursday, October 5, 2023

(l-r) Annette Ademasu, Doris McConnell
for Shoreline Council Position 4

All are welcome: join the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association (BNA) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 to meet Annette Ademasu, challenger for Shoreline City Council Position 4, and incumbent Doris McConnell.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7:30pm. Candidates will make statements and answer questions.

For the link and further information, go to their Facebook page (NO LOGIN NEEDED) or write to jmhilde61@gmail.com.

Position 4 is the only contested race on the Shoreline Council.

The Briarcrest Neighborhood is located in the southeast corner of Shoreline




