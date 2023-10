Briarcrest Neighborhood introduces candidates for Shoreline Council Position 4 on Tuesday October 10, 2023 online meeting

(l-r) Annette Ademasu, Doris McConnell

for Shoreline Council Position 4

All are welcome: join the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association (BNA) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 to meet Annette Ademasu, challenger for Shoreline City Council Position 4, and incumbent Doris McConnell.









Position 4 is the only contested race on the Shoreline Council. For the link and further information, go to their Facebook page (NO LOGIN NEEDED) or write to jmhilde61@gmail.com





The Briarcrest Neighborhood is located in the southeast corner of Shoreline

















The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7:30pm. Candidates will make statements and answer questions.