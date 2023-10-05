Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 4





This senior specialist position is responsible for performing expert journey-level work installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventative maintenance on a variety of building systems (e.g., water, plumbing, sewer, air, and natural gas).









This position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as a first and foremost objectives during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$73,706 - $85,532 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Maintenance Mechanic – Senior Specialist in Shoreline, WA.