Suspect attempts to carjack vehicles in the Aurora tunnel; chased by police; everyone stung by wasps

Wednesday, October 4, 2023
On August 13, 2023, Seattle Police officers arrested a 22-year-old male suspect after he attempted to car-jack multiple vehicles in East Queen Anne.
Shortly after 6:00pm, several 911 calls were received regarding a male suspect attempting to car-jack multiple vehicles armed with a knife. According to the victims, the suspect blocked traffic then attempted to stop and take vehicles. The suspect caused significant damage to multiple victim’s vehicles as they passed.
Officers arrived and located the suspect on Dexter Way North in a tunnel under Aurora Avenue North. The suspect ran from officers and was caught in a nearby greenbelt area.
While taking the suspect into custody, both the officers and the suspect were stung by wasps several times. One of the officers also suffered a laceration during the arrest.
Both the officer and the suspect were transported to Harborview Medical Center to treat their injuries. The suspect was then later booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault, property destruction, and attempted robbery.
