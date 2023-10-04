Suspect attempts to carjack vehicles in the Aurora tunnel; chased by police; everyone stung by wasps

Officers arrived and located the suspect on Dexter Way North in a tunnel under Aurora Avenue North. The suspect ran from officers and was caught in a nearby greenbelt area.





While taking the suspect into custody, both the officers and the suspect were stung by wasps several times. One of the officers also suffered a laceration during the arrest.





Both the officer and the suspect were transported to Harborview Medical Center to treat their injuries. The suspect was then later booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault, property destruction, and attempted robbery.