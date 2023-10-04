Connect with the community by hosting a Truck or Treat at Echo Lake Elementary on October 28, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023


Echo Lake PTA is looking for community members, families, local business, teams or clubs, to host a Trunk or Treat at our 3rd Annual Community Trunk or Treat on October 28, 2023 from 2-3:30pm. 

Or you can donate candy to the event!

This is a great opportunity for local teams, clubs and businesses to connect with the community. For Shorewood (or community) sports/clubs to get the kids and caregivers excited to support your events and fundraisers. 

Business - come support the community that you are a part of and get your brand seen. It’s a great way to get people interested and connect and frankly have fun.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084AADAD2EA4FE3-44571796-echo

The event will be held at Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.


