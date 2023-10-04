Connect with the community by hosting a Truck or Treat at Echo Lake Elementary on October 28, 2023



Echo Lake PTA is looking for community members, families, local business, teams or clubs, to host a Trunk or Treat at our 3rd Annual Community Trunk or Treat on October 28, 2023 from 2-3:30pm.





Or you can donate candy to the event!





This is a great opportunity for local teams, clubs and businesses to connect with the community. For Shorewood (or community) sports/clubs to get the kids and caregivers excited to support your events and fundraisers.









https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084AADAD2EA4FE3-44571796-echo



The event will be held at Echo Lake Elementary School, 19345 Wallingford Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133








