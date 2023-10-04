Amharic language class for elementary students through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College

Shoreline Community College Continuing Ed has Selam Habte back on campus this fall to teach Amharic language to 1st – 6th grade students. In person classes start October 18, 2023.





Amharic for beginners is designed for youth who are interested in learning the basic phonics of Amharic letters and words. The focus of this course is to learn how to speak, listen, write and read Amharic.





Selam Habte will incorporate culturally responsive teaching and creates an inclusive classroom which highlights the Ethiopian culture and welcoming environment. The curriculum is taught in an interactive and fun way to encourage youth to engage with their peers. For students in 1st - 6th grade, who will be divided into smaller groups.















