Shorecrest sports roundup for the first half of Fall season

Story and photos courtesy Alan Bruns, Shorecrest Athletic Director





Hello Shorecrest sports fans - We're in the 2nd half of the Fall sports season, with the playoffs coming soon. Here's a look at each of our teams and their top performers so far. Lots to be excited about with Shorecrest Athletics!











Overall record: 8-1, 2nd place in league, ranked #14 in the state

Offensive top performers:

Senior OPP/Setter - Violet Burchak - leads the Scots with an impressive 60 kills, 111 Assists, 22 Aces 63 Digs and 16 Solo Blocks.



Middle Blocker - Lily Starr - is coming up behind her with 42 kills, 8 Aces and 17 Blocks



Defensive top performer: Lexi Paule is digging up an impressive 68 digs. GIRLS SOCCER Overall record: 10-0, tied for 1st place with Shorewood, ranked #5 in the state

Soccer has 8 shutouts (6 in a row) (Tati Zahajko and Kylee Mitchell combined)

The team has had 14 girls score a goal out of 19 players

Bria leads the team with 8 goals (Bailey is 2nd with 6) and Ezzie leads with 6 assists (Tayvi has 5)

Defensive highlight: Team has only allowed 3 goals. CROSS COUNTRY



Top 7 boys:

Fedem Irungu



Ben Wick



Lewis Stotler



Jayden Heighway



Ethan Urquhart



Ben Goenen



Lucas Deng VOLLEYBALLTop 7 boys: Top 7 girls: Scout Lynass



Addison Phillips



Vivi Hakim



Rebecca Rhodes



Siana Grams



Rosie Campbell



Ruby Pierce Girls finished 3rd place at the Three Course Challenge in Seaside, OR.

Fedem has won two league meets this season.



Scout has won a league meet this season. BOYS TENNIS

Team record: 5-1 in league

Haakon Jakobsen-Indigo Vining are undefeated at doubles #1 with a record of 3-0. They beat Meadowdale 6-1, 6-0, Mountlake Terrace 6-0, 6-2 and Archbishop Murphy 6-0, 6-1.

Peyton Caskey is 8-2 in singles

Sohum Vohra is 7-3 in singles Team record: 5-1 in league GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE Overall record: 3-1

Top relay members: Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Quinn Whorley, Miranda Thompson

All four are also the leading point scorers this season, and are all poised to qualify for the State Meet in all of their events.

Top Freshman so far: Anna Bendickson, Avery Leptich and Walker Temme FOOTBALL Offensive leaders - WR Charlie Chin has been the go to guy while the Offensive Trenches have been held down by Carter Nichols and Theo Childs.

Defensively the team is led by leading tacklers (Linebacker) Kevin Vo, and two defensive lineman - Senior, Peter Grimm and Sophomore, Michael Murray.

