Shorecrest sports roundup for the first half of Fall season
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Hello Shorecrest sports fans - We're in the 2nd half of the Fall sports season, with the playoffs coming soon. Here's a look at each of our teams and their top performers so far. Lots to be excited about with Shorecrest Athletics!
Go Scots!
- Overall record: 8-1, 2nd place in league, ranked #14 in the state
- Offensive top performers:
- Senior OPP/Setter - Violet Burchak - leads the Scots with an impressive 60 kills, 111 Assists, 22 Aces 63 Digs and 16 Solo Blocks.
- Middle Blocker - Lily Starr - is coming up behind her with 42 kills, 8 Aces and 17 Blocks
- Defensive top performer: Lexi Paule is digging up an impressive 68 digs.
- Overall record: 10-0, tied for 1st place with Shorewood, ranked #5 in the state
- Soccer has 8 shutouts (6 in a row) (Tati Zahajko and Kylee Mitchell combined)
- The team has had 14 girls score a goal out of 19 players
- Bria leads the team with 8 goals (Bailey is 2nd with 6) and Ezzie leads with 6 assists (Tayvi has 5)
- Defensive highlight: Team has only allowed 3 goals.
CROSS COUNTRY
Top 7 boys:
- Fedem Irungu
- Ben Wick
- Lewis Stotler
- Jayden Heighway
- Ethan Urquhart
- Ben Goenen
- Lucas Deng
- Scout Lynass
- Addison Phillips
- Vivi Hakim
- Rebecca Rhodes
- Siana Grams
- Rosie Campbell
- Ruby Pierce
- Girls finished 3rd place at the Three Course Challenge in Seaside, OR.
- Fedem has won two league meets this season.
- Scout has won a league meet this season.
Team record: 5-1 in league
- Haakon Jakobsen-Indigo Vining are undefeated at doubles #1 with a record of 3-0. They beat Meadowdale 6-1, 6-0, Mountlake Terrace 6-0, 6-2 and Archbishop Murphy 6-0, 6-1.
- Peyton Caskey is 8-2 in singles
- Sohum Vohra is 7-3 in singles
- Overall record: 3-1
- Top relay members: Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Quinn Whorley, Miranda Thompson
- All four are also the leading point scorers this season, and are all poised to qualify for the State Meet in all of their events.
- Top Freshman so far: Anna Bendickson, Avery Leptich and Walker Temme
- Offensive leaders - WR Charlie Chin has been the go to guy while the Offensive Trenches have been held down by Carter Nichols and Theo Childs.
- Defensively the team is led by leading tacklers (Linebacker) Kevin Vo, and two defensive lineman - Senior, Peter Grimm and Sophomore, Michael Murray.
