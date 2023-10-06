RAINBOW BINGO IS BACK!



October, Friday the 13th





Fall is in the air so it must mean R A I N B O W BINGO starts up again.

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser R A I N B O W BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!

Friday, October13th, 2023

Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.

Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!

Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.

The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/

Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.

Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve soft drinks, water, beer, wine and Jell-O shots.