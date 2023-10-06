Echo Lake closed for fishing, swimming, dogs due to toxic algae bloom

Algae photo by Ann Michel According to Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist, for the City of Shoreline Public Works, after sampling an algae bloom on Monday the results show that Echo Lake currently contains high levels of toxic algae. According to Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist, for the City of Shoreline Public Works, after sampling an algae bloom on Monday the results show that Echo Lake currently contains high levels of toxic algae.





On the recommendation of King County Public Health Warning signs will be posted at the beach but KCPH has not closed the beach.





Due to the presence of toxic algae we do not recommend swimming, wade, fishing, or entering the water. Toxic algae can cause serious illness and can be fatal to humans and pets.





They will continue to sample the lake weekly, and after two consecutive weeks of safe results we can remove any signage and consider the lake safe again.





There is a caveat that King County Public Health requires all sampling to occur at least 24 hours after any major storms, so it is likely that sampling will occur late next week.







