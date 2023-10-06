Portion of 195th Trail to be closed for PSE gas main work

Friday, October 6, 2023

While the 195th Trail is closed, detour to N 194th St.

Starting on Monday, October 9, 2023 a portion of the 195th pedestrian trail between Meridian and 1st Ave NE in Shoreline, behind Ballinger Commons, will be closed until Saturday, October 14th. 

The trail will be closed due to Puget Sound Energy performing maintenance work on the gas main, and it will become unsafe for the public to use the trail. 

If you have any questions, please contact John Rockford, CP Tech III, at John.Rockford@pse.com or (206) 255-2704.


Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
