Gift Cards for Guns October 21, 2023 at Shoreline Community College
Saturday, October 7, 2023
On Saturday, October 21, 2023 join King County and the King County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the cities of Shoreline and Kenmore, for our second Gift Cards for Guns event.
The program, dedicated to reducing the number of firearms in circulation and enhancing public safety, invites community members to exchange firearms for Visa/Mastercard gift cards.
The Drive-Through event will be held from 10am to 2pm at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
--Dow Constantine, King County Executive
--Shoreline Police Department
--Dow Constantine, King County Executive
--Shoreline Police Department
0 comments:
Post a Comment