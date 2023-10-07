Shorecrest varsity tennis vs Edmonds-Woodway 10-6-2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Shorecrest varsity tennis team
Photo by Coach Rob Mann
Boys varsity tennis
10-6-23 At Edmonds-Woodway HS
Edmonds-Woodway 6 Shorecrest 1

Singles
  1. Nalu Akiona (E) def. Sohum Vohra 6-2, 6-2, 
  2. Armaan Mkrtychev (E) def. Indigo Vining 6-0, 6-4, 
  3. Thomas Mahoney (E) def. Thomas Linville 6-1, 6-3, 
  4. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Sam Marchise 7-6(9), 4-6, 10-5. 
Doubles
  1. Jude Wilcox-Nico Menanno (E) def. Ashton Johnson-Zane Weber 6-4, 6-2, 
  2. John Marquart/Tim Park (E) def. Ben Feinberg-Nathaniel Skonier 6-4, 7-5, 
  3. Simon Branch-Cooper Giles (E) def. Asher Martin-Shane McMullen 6-3, 6-1.
--Coach Rob Mann


