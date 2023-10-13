Shorecrest celebrates senior tennis team members
Friday, October 13, 2023
|Seniors on Shorecrest tennis team
Photo by Coach Rob Mann
Shorecrest Tennis celebrates the seniors at their final home match with a win over Monroe, which brings the team record to 8-4.
Shorecrest 4 Monroe 3
At Kellogg MS 10/12/23
Singles
- Zach Overbay (M) def. Sohum Vohra 6-2, 6-0
- Justice Funston (M) def. Spencer Berry 7-6(5), 6-1
- Thomas Linville (S) def. Jack Enrico 6-3, 6-1,
- Mike Enrico (M) def. Ben Feinberg 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
- Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) def. Myles Baumchen/Jacob Shafer 6-3, 6-0
- Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (S) def. Matt Gunter/Kristopher Erickson 6-3, 6-2
- Aaron Chen/Peyton Caskey(S) def. Murphy Thompson/James MacFarlane 6-4, 6-1
