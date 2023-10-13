Shorecrest celebrates senior tennis team members

Friday, October 13, 2023

Seniors on Shorecrest tennis team
Photo by Coach Rob Mann

Shorecrest Tennis celebrates the seniors at their final home match with a win over Monroe, which brings the team record to 8-4.


Shorecrest 4 Monroe 3
At Kellogg MS 10/12/23

Singles
  1. Zach Overbay (M) def. Sohum Vohra 6-2, 6-0
  2. Justice Funston (M) def. Spencer Berry 7-6(5), 6-1
  3. Thomas Linville (S) def. Jack Enrico 6-3, 6-1,
  4. Mike Enrico (M) def. Ben Feinberg 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
  1. Haakon Jakobsen/Indigo Vining (S) def. Myles Baumchen/Jacob Shafer 6-3, 6-0
  2. Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (S) def. Matt Gunter/Kristopher Erickson 6-3, 6-2
  3. Aaron Chen/Peyton Caskey(S) def. Murphy Thompson/James MacFarlane 6-4, 6-1

