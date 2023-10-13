A busy weekend in Shoreline's parks

Shoreline Park before work parties

Photo by Sara Camaresi

There are work parties scheduled on Saturday for Twin Ponds, Hamlin, and Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.





Then on Sunday, Twin Ponds again, and Shoreline Park.





During the week, two each in Hamlin and RB Saltwater Park - plus a work party at North City Park.









These are all interesting projects, in the sense that two - Hamlin and Saltwater - are very big parks and the other two - Shoreline and North City - are very small.





What they have in common, to my knowledge, is that they were all lacking attention for decades.





Shorecrest students rolling up a bed of ivy in North City Park 2021

Unlike little Echo Lake Park which has been tended since Shoreline incorporated by the Echo Lake Neighborhood with assistance from the City, both North City and Shoreline Park are recent projects, each spearheaded by a couple of volunteers.





Judy MacCully and friends took on North City Park, located behind North City Elementary. Homeschooling parents Sara Camaresi and Cristin Mattione and their children adopted Shoreline Park, north of the Shoreline Center.





The City's partnership with Forterra and the U.S. Forest Service in the Green Shoreline Partnership has provided structure and support for all these efforts.





Kudos to all.





Bookmark this site and any time you feel like a workout in the trees, check out what's on the schedule and where you can help.





--Diane Hettrick



