Jobs: WSDOT Design and Oversight Lead (TE4)
Friday, October 13, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$84,117 – $113,097 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an enthusiastic Design and Oversight Lead (TE4) with a strong desire to engage stakeholder personnel of varied Governmental and corporate agendas with the self-directed purpose of advancing WSDOT ownership and contractual outcomes.
The top candidate will lead Concept and Plans, Specifications, and Estimates (PS&E) design as needed for Design-Build and Bid-build delivery and manage design oversight review of external partner submittals. This will especially include design oversight responsibility between State/Consultant reviewers and the Design-Builder/contractor during the duration of design development and construction including Project closeout.
This position is crucial for a successful delivery of projects that are critical to WSDOT's mission to keep people and business moving by operating and improving the state's transportation systems vital to our taxpayers and communities.
Job description and application
