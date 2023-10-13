Jobs: WSDOT Design and Oversight Lead (TE4)





The top candidate will lead Concept and Plans, Specifications, and Estimates (PS&E) design as needed for Design-Build and Bid-build delivery and manage design oversight review of external partner submittals. This will especially include design oversight responsibility between State/Consultant reviewers and the Design-Builder/contractor during the duration of design development and construction including Project closeout.









Job description and application





This position is crucial for a successful delivery of projects that are critical to WSDOT's mission to keep people and business moving by operating and improving the state's transportation systems vital to our taxpayers and communities.