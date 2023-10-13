Jobs: WSDOT Design and Oversight Lead (TE4)

Friday, October 13, 2023

WSDOT
Design and Oversight Lead (TE4)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$84,117 – $113,097 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an enthusiastic Design and Oversight Lead (TE4) with a strong desire to engage stakeholder personnel of varied Governmental and corporate agendas with the self-directed purpose of advancing WSDOT ownership and contractual outcomes. 

The top candidate will lead Concept and Plans, Specifications, and Estimates (PS&E) design as needed for Design-Build and Bid-build delivery and manage design oversight review of external partner submittals. This will especially include design oversight responsibility between State/Consultant reviewers and the Design-Builder/contractor during the duration of design development and construction including Project closeout. 

This position is crucial for a successful delivery of projects that are critical to WSDOT's mission to keep people and business moving by operating and improving the state's transportation systems vital to our taxpayers and communities.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 4:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  