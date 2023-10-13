Shorewood celebrates Homecoming with spirit and joy

Friday, October 13, 2023

2024 Senior Class at Homecoming

2023 Shorewood Homecoming was a resounding success!

Cheer squad performing with drum line

The spirit was evident and contagious to all, and it finally felt like this was the first "normal" Homecoming since COVID.

Homecoming Court at Assembly

The day started out at the annual Hoco assembly with skits, class competitions, a fall sports update, and the announcement of the Homecoming Court.

Homecoming Queen Emily Lin
There were performances from cheer, hip hop, flag team, drumline and drill team.

Court with the fans at the game
The evening brought together the community for a football game against Monroe High School. 

SW fought hard, and even after a tough loss, the SW faithful celebrated the joy of being together in the special tradition of Homecoming.

--Story and photos by Kristi Lin


