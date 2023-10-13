Shorewood celebrates Homecoming with spirit and joy
Friday, October 13, 2023
|Cheer squad performing with drum line
The spirit was evident and contagious to all, and it finally felt like this was the first "normal" Homecoming since COVID.
|Homecoming Court at Assembly
The day started out at the annual Hoco assembly with skits, class competitions, a fall sports update, and the announcement of the Homecoming Court.
|Homecoming Queen Emily Lin
|Court with the fans at the game
SW fought hard, and even after a tough loss, the SW faithful celebrated the joy of being together in the special tradition of Homecoming.
--Story and photos by Kristi Lin
