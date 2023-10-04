Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Lynnwood

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

2023 Boys Varsity Tennis
Photo by Coach Rob Mann
Shorecrest Boys 
varsity tennis
10/3/23 At Kellogg MS
Shorecrest 7 Lynnwood 0

Singles
  1. Sohum Vohru (S) def. Tristan Vista 6-1, 6-3, 
  2. Peyton Caskey (S) def. Andrew Tran 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 
  3. Spencer Berry (S) def. Derek Simbular 6-1, 6-1, 
  4. Indigo Vining (S) def. Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles
  1. Zane Weber-Ashton Johnson (S) def. Brendan Tran-Michael Vo 5-7, 7-5, 10-7, 
  2. Aaron Chen-Owen Watson (S) def. Jacob McClellan-Ethan Murray 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. 
  3. Ben Feinberg-Shyam Srinivasan (S) def. Cole Bentancourt—Jason Davis 6-2, 7-5.
--Coach Rob Mann

