Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Lynnwood
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
varsity tennis10/3/23 At Kellogg MS
Shorecrest 7 Lynnwood 0
Singles
- Sohum Vohru (S) def. Tristan Vista 6-1, 6-3,
- Peyton Caskey (S) def. Andrew Tran 4-6, 6-2, 6-1,
- Spencer Berry (S) def. Derek Simbular 6-1, 6-1,
- Indigo Vining (S) def. Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
- Zane Weber-Ashton Johnson (S) def. Brendan Tran-Michael Vo 5-7, 7-5, 10-7,
- Aaron Chen-Owen Watson (S) def. Jacob McClellan-Ethan Murray 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
- Ben Feinberg-Shyam Srinivasan (S) def. Cole Bentancourt—Jason Davis 6-2, 7-5.
