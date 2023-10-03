Keeping up with the neighbors - look what Edmonds can do

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
By Diane Hettrick

These decorations are in Edmonds. We must have at least a few - tell us where they are or send in your photos. Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

Photo by Lee Lageschulte
There's a similar one on 185th but this one is in Edmonds
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
They may have been planning this one for years.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte
This one needs an air pump - and getting in and out of the garage might be an issue.

Dino and Bored Bones
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
This one may be my all time favorite.


