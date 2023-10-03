Blessing of the Animals October 8, 2023 in Kenmore
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Come, commemorate St. Francis of Assisi by having your furry, scaly, or feathery friends blessed after church services on October 8, 2023, in Kenmore Town Square, between the Hanger and Stoup Brewing.
|Blessing of the Animals at Kenmore Town Square Sunday
Photo courtesy Church of the Redeemer
Fr. Jed will be blessing animals from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. This event is free. We invite everyone in the community.
Please make sure you have your pets restrained or controlled. This keeps them and others safe.
Photo courtesy Church of the Redeemer
Kenmore Town Square is at 6728 NE 181st St about 0.4 miles east of the church campus.
You may contact Church of the Redeemer at office@redeemer-kenmore.org or +1 (425) 486-3777. The church campus is at 6210 NE 181st St, Kenmore Washington.
