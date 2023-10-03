Blessing of the Animals October 8, 2023 in Kenmore

Tuesday, October 3, 2023


Come, commemorate St. Francis of Assisi by having your furry, scaly, or feathery friends blessed after church services on October 8, 2023, in Kenmore Town Square, between the Hanger and Stoup Brewing. 

Blessing of the Animals at Kenmore Town Square Sunday
Photo courtesy Church of the Redeemer

Fr. Jed will be blessing animals from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. This event is free. We invite everyone in the community.

Please make sure you have your pets restrained or controlled. This keeps them and others safe.

Blessing of the Animals Sunday in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Church of the Redeemer

Kenmore Town Square is at 6728 NE 181st St about 0.4 miles east of the church campus.

You may contact Church of the Redeemer at office@redeemer-kenmore.org or +1 (425) 486-3777. The church campus is at 6210 NE 181st St, Kenmore Washington.


