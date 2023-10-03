Fire at Campbell Nissan auto dealership Sunday cleared quickly

Photo by Susan Prince

A fire on Sunday afternoon, October 1, 2023 at Campbell Nissan of Edmonds auto dealership at A fire on Sunday afternoon, October 1, 2023 at Campbell Nissan of Edmonds auto dealership at 24325 Highway 99 , across from Aurora Village, was quickly extinguished with minimal damage, according to South County Fire Public Information staff.





A sign on the building facade caught fire and units were dispatched at 3:39pm, according to South County Fire.





The units were cleared “fairly quickly,” according to South County Fire, and most fire personnel had left the site by 4:30pm. No injuries were reported.





--Thanks to our friends at MyEdmondsNews.com for the details







