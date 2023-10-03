Fire at Campbell Nissan auto dealership Sunday cleared quickly

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Photo by Susan Prince

A fire on Sunday afternoon, October 1, 2023 at Campbell Nissan of Edmonds auto dealership at 24325 Highway 99, across from Aurora Village, was quickly extinguished with minimal damage, according to South County Fire Public Information staff.

A sign on the building facade caught fire and units were dispatched at 3:39pm, according to South County Fire. 

The units were cleared “fairly quickly,” according to South County Fire, and most fire personnel had left the site by 4:30pm. No injuries were reported.

--Thanks to our friends at MyEdmondsNews.com for the details


