Cell phones and TVs on wireless networks will receive FEMA test alert Wednesday morning
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) at approximately 11:20 am PDT on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
The national test will help ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.
All major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test to their subscribers.
If your mobile phone is on and within range of an active cell tower from a participating wireless provider, you should receive the national test.
Wireless providers will transmit the national test for 30 minutes, but your phone should only receive it once.
0 comments:
Post a Comment