Music4Life provides donated instruments to 11 school districts for children in need

SEATTLE, Washington Music4Life reports delivering 258 full-sized ready-to-play musical instruments during the 2022-23 school year to its 11 participating public school districts.





The instruments are free-of-charge and intended for use by the students of families in-need.



Also provided were 1,375 recorders (the little flute-like instrument that sticks straight out of the mouth) for use by third- and fourth-graders in the Link-Up program with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.









“The total value of instruments provided is $126,923 as determined by our independent vendor/repair experts,” says Music4Life C-Founder / CEO David Endicott. “Need” is often demonstrated by a family’s participation in free-or-reduced lunch programs and determined at the teacher level, he adds.

Research shows that students who participate in school instrumental music activities do better in math, science, history, literature, international languages, reading and writing, even in computer science, in addition to what it teaches in terms of teamwork and self-discipline. The youngsters get their recorders in the fall, learn to play them and are then invited to Benaroya Hall to play the instruments with the Seattle Symphony.









"But for those who do and whose families cannot afford a musical instrument," Endicott says, "they are effectively barred from getting the full basic education guaranteed to them by the Washington State Constitution. And the sad fact is that, in today's pandemic-recovering economy, many families cannot even afford to rent a musical instrument. So Music4Life is just as much an education program as it is an instrumental music program." Not all children want to participate in instrumental music activities, of course. During this fiscal school year, Music4Life delivered ready-to-play musical instruments to Auburn, Bremerton, Edmonds, Everett, Highline, Kent, Marysville, Northshore, Riverview, Seattle and Shoreline Public Schools.




