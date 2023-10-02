Forest Bathing at Boeing Creek Park through SCC Continuing Education class

Monday, October 2, 2023

Forest Bathing photo courtesy SCC

Forest Bathing will improve your well-being through immersion in nature. 

This guided slow meander walk for 12+ age students will teach you to use your senses to interact with the natural world to reduce stress, improve creativity, gain a sense of calm and stillness. 

Class will take place in Boeing Creek Park, Shoreline. 

Mileva Huljev is a certified guide through the Association for Nature and Forest Therapy, with specific training in supporting people to improve their wellbeing by engaging with the natural world.

Saturday October 21, 2023 from 3:30 -5:30pm
Fee: $49.00

Register here


