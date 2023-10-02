Oktoberfest dinner and dessert auction October 13, 2023 to benefit St. Dunstan's community feeding program

On October 13, 2023, at the church, 722 N 145th, Shoreline WA 98133, they are holding an Oktoberfest dinner and dessert auction to benefit the Feeding Program.

Josef Hinkofer, founding cook, has designed a Bavarian menu with garlic caraway pork roast and more.

They are a part of the network of feeding programs across the county.The feeding ministry prepares about 400 meals a week and has prepared over 130,000 since 2012 when they began by taking food to Tent City 3. The indoors community began in late 2014.The party starts at 6:00pm, with time to socialize with drinks and appetizers and to bid on silent auction items: home-baked desserts and other food-themed items. Dinner will be served at 7:00pm.Dessert is a live auction of several large cakes: chocolate, coconut, and other flavors. Be prepared to collude with others to bid and win the cake of your heart’s desire.Come learn about the program and see their new documentary video of the feeding program; bring your family, friends, and neighbors.